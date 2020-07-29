Watchmen HBO

Netflixin tarjonnalle 160 Emmy-ehdokkuutta ja HBO:n Watchmen ehdolla jopa 26 kategoriassa

Lähettänyt Ke 29.07.2020 - 10:26 käyttäjä Tarja Porkka-Kontturi

Tämän vuoden Emmy-ehdokkuudet on paljastettu.

Emmy-gaalaa vietetään Yhdysvalloissa seitsemättäkymmenettäkahdetta kertaa. Netflix-suoratoistopalvelun sarja- ja elokuvavalikoima haali suuren määrän ehdokkuuksia. Disney+ sekä Apple TV+ liittyivät kisaan uusina tulokkaina.

Eniten ehdokkuuksia kahmi HBO:n Watchmen, joka on nimitettynä jopa 26 kategoriassa. Amazonissa vuosia pyörinyt The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel puolestaan sai 20 ehdokkuutta.

Myös HBO:n Succession ja Netflixin The Crown sekä Ozark keräsivät hyvän ehdokkuussaaliin. Star Wars -sarja The Mandalorian on ehdolla viidessätoista kategoriassa.

Parhaan katseluajan Emmy-palkinnot jaetaan 20. syyskuuta.

Alla on luettelo tärkeimmistä kategorioista ehdokkaineen. Täydellisen listauksen voit lukea täältä.

Naisnäyttelijä komediasarjassa

  • Christina Applegate: Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini: Dead to Me
  • Catherine O'Hara: Schitt's Creek
  • Issa Rae: Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross: Black-ish

Miesnäyttelijä komediasarjassa

  • Anthony Anderson: Black-ish
  • Don Cheadle: Black Monday
  • Ted Danson: The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas: Kominsky-metodi
  • Eugene Levy: Schitt’s Creek
  • Ramy Youssef: Ramy

Naisnäyttelijä draamasarjassa

  • Jennifer Aniston: The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman: The Crown
  • Jodie Comer: Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney: Ozark
  • Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
  • Zendaya: Euphoria

    Miesnäyttelijä draamasarjassa

    • Jason Bateman: Ozark
    • Brian Cox: Succession
    • Sterling K. Brown: This Is Us
    • Steve Carrell: The Morning Show
    • Jeremy Strong: Succession
    • Billy Porter: Pose

      Talk-show

      • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
      • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
      • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
      • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
      • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

      Kisailuohjelma

      • The Masked Singer
      • Nailed It!
      • RuPaul's Drag Race
      • Top Chef
      • The Voice

      Minisarja

      • Watchmen (HBO)
      • Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
      • Unbelievable (Netflix)
      • Unorthodox (Netflix)
      • Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

      Komediasarja

      • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
      • The Good Place (NBC)
      • Dead to Me (Netflix)
      • Insecure (HBO)
      • Kominsky-metodi (Netflix)
      • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
      • Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
      • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

      Draamasarja

      • Better Call Saul (AMC)
      • The Crown (Netflix)
      • The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
      • Killing Eve (BBC America)
      • The Mandalorian (Disney+)
      • Ozark (Netflix)
      • Stranger Things (Netflix)
      • Succession (HBO)

      Miessivuosa draamasarjassa

      • Giancarlo Esposito: Better Call Saul
      • Bradley Whitford: The Handmaid's Tale
      • Billy Crudup: The Morning Show
      • Mark Duplass: The Morning Show
      • Nicholas Braun: Succession
      • Kieran Culkin: Succession
      • Matthew Macfadyen: Succession
      • Jeffrey Wright: Westworld

      Naissivuosa draamasarjassa

      • Laura Dern: Big Little Lies
      • Meryl Streep: Big Little Lies
      • Helena Bonham Carter: The Crown
      • Samira Wiley: The Handmaid’s Tale
      • Fiona Shaw: Killing Eve
      • Julia Garner: Ozark
      • Sarah Snook: Succession
      • Thandie Newton: Westworld

      Miessivuosa komediasarjassa

      • Andre Braugher: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
      • William Jackson Harper: The Good Place
      • Alan Arkin: Kominsky-metodi
      • Sterling K. Brown: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
      • Tony Shalhoub: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
      • Mahershala Ali: Ramy
      • Kenan Thompson: Saturday Night Live
      • Dan Levy: Schitt's Creek

      Naissivuosa komediasarjassa

      • Betty Gilpin: GLOW
      • D’Arcy Carden: The Good Place
      • Yvonne Orji: Insecure
      • Alex Borstein: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
      • Marin Hinkle: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
      • Kate McKinnon: Saturday Night Live
      • Cecily Strong: Saturday Night Live
      • Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek

      Miesnäyttelijä minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa

      • Jeremy Irons: Watchmen
      • Hugh Jackman: Bad Education
      • Paul Mescal: Normaaleja ihmisiä
      • Jeremy Pope: Hollywood
      • Mark Ruffalo: I Know This Much Is True

      Naisnäyttelijä minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa

      • Cate Blanchett: Mrs. America
      • Shira Haas: Unorthodox
      • Regina King: Watchmen
      • Octavia Spencer: Self-Made
      • Kerry Washington: Little Fires Everywhere

      Miessivuosa minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa

      • Dylan McDermott: Hollywood
      • Jim Parsons: Hollywood
      • Tituss Burgess: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
      • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Watchmen
      • Jovan Adepo: Watchmen
      • Louis Gossett Jr.: Watchmen

      Naissivuosa minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa

      • Holland Taylor: Hollywood
      • Uzo Aduba: Mrs. America
      • Margo Martindale: Mrs. America
      • Tracey Ullman: Mrs. America
      • Toni Collette: Unbelievable
      • Jean Smart: Watchmen

      Lähde: 
      Teleision Academy

