Netflixin tarjonnalle 160 Emmy-ehdokkuutta ja HBO:n Watchmen ehdolla jopa 26 kategoriassa

Tämän vuoden Emmy-ehdokkuudet on paljastettu.
Emmy-gaalaa vietetään Yhdysvalloissa seitsemättäkymmenettäkahdetta kertaa. Netflix-suoratoistopalvelun sarja- ja elokuvavalikoima haali suuren määrän ehdokkuuksia. Disney+ sekä Apple TV+ liittyivät kisaan uusina tulokkaina.
Eniten ehdokkuuksia kahmi HBO:n Watchmen, joka on nimitettynä jopa 26 kategoriassa. Amazonissa vuosia pyörinyt The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel puolestaan sai 20 ehdokkuutta.
Myös HBO:n Succession ja Netflixin The Crown sekä Ozark keräsivät hyvän ehdokkuussaaliin. Star Wars -sarja The Mandalorian on ehdolla viidessätoista kategoriassa.
Parhaan katseluajan Emmy-palkinnot jaetaan 20. syyskuuta.
Alla on luettelo tärkeimmistä kategorioista ehdokkaineen. Täydellisen listauksen voit lukea täältä.
Naisnäyttelijä komediasarjassa
- Christina Applegate: Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini: Dead to Me
- Catherine O'Hara: Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae: Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross: Black-ish
Miesnäyttelijä komediasarjassa
- Anthony Anderson: Black-ish
- Don Cheadle: Black Monday
- Ted Danson: The Good Place
- Michael Douglas: Kominsky-metodi
- Eugene Levy: Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef: Ramy
Naisnäyttelijä draamasarjassa
- Jennifer Aniston: The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman: The Crown
- Jodie Comer: Killing Eve
- Laura Linney: Ozark
- Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
- Zendaya: Euphoria
Miesnäyttelijä draamasarjassa
- Jason Bateman: Ozark
- Brian Cox: Succession
- Sterling K. Brown: This Is Us
- Steve Carrell: The Morning Show
- Jeremy Strong: Succession
- Billy Porter: Pose
Talk-show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Kisailuohjelma
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Minisarja
- Watchmen (HBO)
- Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Komediasarja
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Insecure (HBO)
- Kominsky-metodi (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Draamasarja
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
Miessivuosa draamasarjassa
- Giancarlo Esposito: Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford: The Handmaid's Tale
- Billy Crudup: The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass: The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun: Succession
- Kieran Culkin: Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen: Succession
- Jeffrey Wright: Westworld
Naissivuosa draamasarjassa
- Laura Dern: Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep: Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter: The Crown
- Samira Wiley: The Handmaid’s Tale
- Fiona Shaw: Killing Eve
- Julia Garner: Ozark
- Sarah Snook: Succession
- Thandie Newton: Westworld
Miessivuosa komediasarjassa
- Andre Braugher: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson Harper: The Good Place
- Alan Arkin: Kominsky-metodi
- Sterling K. Brown: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mahershala Ali: Ramy
- Kenan Thompson: Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy: Schitt's Creek
Naissivuosa komediasarjassa
- Betty Gilpin: GLOW
- D’Arcy Carden: The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji: Insecure
- Alex Borstein: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon: Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong: Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek
Miesnäyttelijä minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa
- Jeremy Irons: Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman: Bad Education
- Paul Mescal: Normaaleja ihmisiä
- Jeremy Pope: Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo: I Know This Much Is True
Naisnäyttelijä minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa
- Cate Blanchett: Mrs. America
- Shira Haas: Unorthodox
- Regina King: Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer: Self-Made
- Kerry Washington: Little Fires Everywhere
Miessivuosa minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa
- Dylan McDermott: Hollywood
- Jim Parsons: Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo: Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr.: Watchmen
Naissivuosa minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa
- Holland Taylor: Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba: Mrs. America
- Margo Martindale: Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman: Mrs. America
- Toni Collette: Unbelievable
- Jean Smart: Watchmen