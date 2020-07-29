Netflixin tarjonnalle 160 Emmy-ehdokkuutta ja HBO:n Watchmen ehdolla jopa 26 kategoriassa

Tämän vuoden Emmy-ehdokkuudet on paljastettu.

Emmy-gaalaa vietetään Yhdysvalloissa seitsemättäkymmenettäkahdetta kertaa. Netflix-suoratoistopalvelun sarja- ja elokuvavalikoima haali suuren määrän ehdokkuuksia. Disney+ sekä Apple TV+ liittyivät kisaan uusina tulokkaina.

Eniten ehdokkuuksia kahmi HBO:n Watchmen, joka on nimitettynä jopa 26 kategoriassa. Amazonissa vuosia pyörinyt The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel puolestaan sai 20 ehdokkuutta.

Myös HBO:n Succession ja Netflixin The Crown sekä Ozark keräsivät hyvän ehdokkuussaaliin. Star Wars -sarja The Mandalorian on ehdolla viidessätoista kategoriassa.

Parhaan katseluajan Emmy-palkinnot jaetaan 20. syyskuuta.

Alla on luettelo tärkeimmistä kategorioista ehdokkaineen. Täydellisen listauksen voit lukea täältä.

Naisnäyttelijä komediasarjassa

Christina Applegate: Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini: Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara: Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae: Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross: Black-ish

Miesnäyttelijä komediasarjassa

Anthony Anderson: Black-ish

Don Cheadle: Black Monday

Ted Danson: The Good Place

Michael Douglas: Kominsky-metodi

Eugene Levy: Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef: Ramy

Naisnäyttelijä draamasarjassa

Jennifer Aniston: The Morning Show

Olivia Colman: The Crown

Jodie Comer: Killing Eve

Laura Linney: Ozark

Sandra Oh: Killing Eve

Zendaya: Euphoria

Miesnäyttelijä draamasarjassa

Jason Bateman: Ozark

Brian Cox: Succession

Sterling K. Brown: This Is Us

Steve Carrell: The Morning Show

Jeremy Strong: Succession

Billy Porter: Pose

Talk-show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Kisailuohjelma

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Minisarja

Watchmen (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Komediasarja

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Kominsky-metodi (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Draamasarja

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Miessivuosa draamasarjassa

Giancarlo Esposito: Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford: The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup: The Morning Show

Mark Duplass: The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun: Succession

Kieran Culkin: Succession

Matthew Macfadyen: Succession

Jeffrey Wright: Westworld

Naissivuosa draamasarjassa

Laura Dern: Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep: Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter: The Crown

Samira Wiley: The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw: Killing Eve

Julia Garner: Ozark

Sarah Snook: Succession

Thandie Newton: Westworld

Miessivuosa komediasarjassa

Andre Braugher: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper: The Good Place

Alan Arkin: Kominsky-metodi

Sterling K. Brown: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali: Ramy

Kenan Thompson: Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy: Schitt's Creek

Naissivuosa komediasarjassa

Betty Gilpin: GLOW

D’Arcy Carden: The Good Place

Yvonne Orji: Insecure

Alex Borstein: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon: Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong: Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek

Miesnäyttelijä minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa

Jeremy Irons: Watchmen

Hugh Jackman: Bad Education

Paul Mescal: Normaaleja ihmisiä

Jeremy Pope: Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo: I Know This Much Is True

Naisnäyttelijä minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa

Cate Blanchett: Mrs. America

Shira Haas: Unorthodox

Regina King: Watchmen

Octavia Spencer: Self-Made

Kerry Washington: Little Fires Everywhere

Miessivuosa minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa

Dylan McDermott: Hollywood

Jim Parsons: Hollywood

Tituss Burgess: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Watchmen

Jovan Adepo: Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr.: Watchmen

Naissivuosa minisarjassa tai tv-elokuvassa