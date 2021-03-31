Normaalihinnoista jopa yli 90 prosenttia saksivat kevätalennukset rynnistivät PS Storeen – kampanja jatkuu koko huhtikuun ajan

Lähettänyt Ke 31.03.2021 - 13:05 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Sony käynnisti PS Storessa tänään Spring Sale -kevätalennuskampanjan.

Neliviikkoinen Spring Sale pidetään tällä kertaa kahdessa osassa, ensimmäisen peliaallon alennusten käynnistyessä tänään, keskiviikkona. Jatkoa seuraa huhtikuun 14. päivä, jolloin valikoima laajenee uusilla alennusnimikkeillä. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivuston tiedotteessa, täällä.

Koko valikoimaa voi selailla joko aiheelle pyhitetyllä PS Store -sivustolla tai vaihtoehtoisesti suoraan alla olevasta listauksesta kauppapaikkalinkkien kera:

