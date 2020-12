Supercell päätti hylätä Hay Day Popin – peli ei kohtaa kehittäjän omia standardeja

Hay Day Pop will, sadly, close on Feb 1, 2021. The game team has ended development on the beta with one last game update (out now). "We'd like to thank every single person that took the time to play our game and helped us along the way": https://t.co/zihWZ1eVtQ pic.twitter.com/F3GyxAuH2P

— Supercell (@supercell) November 30, 2020