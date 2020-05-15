Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Way past the days of bombin' MCs' – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 -ääniraitaluettelo julkistettiin

Lähettänyt Pe 15.05.2020 - 20:57 käyttäjä Tarja Porkka-Kontturi

Syyskuussa ilmestyvän Tony Hawk's Pro Skater -klassikkopelien remasteroinnin soittolista on julkistettu.

Activision ja Vicarious Visions paljastivat Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 -paketin virallisen ääniraitaluettelon. Sountrack koostuu seuraavista kahdeksastatoista kappaleesta:

  1. “Police Truck” by the Dead Kennedys
  2. “Superman” by Goldfinger
  3. “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” by Primus
  4. “New Girl” by The Suicide Machines
  5. “Here and Now” by The Ernies
  6. “Euro-Barge” by The Vandals
  7. “Blood Brothers” by Papa Roah
  8. “Guerrilla Radio” by Rage Against the Machine
  9. “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” by Naughty by Nature
  10. “You” by Bad Religion
  11. “When Worlds Collide” by Powerman 5000
  12. “No Cigar” by Millencolin
  13. “Cyclone” by Dub Pistols
  14. “May 16” by Lagwagon
  15. “Subculture – Dieslboy + Kaos VIP” by Styles of Beyond and Dieselboy + Kaos
  16. “Heavy Metal Winner” by Consumed
  17. “Evil Eye” by Fu Manchu
  18. “Five Lessons Learned” by Swingin’ Utters

Koko soundtrack on kuunneltavissa Spotifyssa.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 julkaistaan 4. syyskuuta PC:lle (Epic Store), Xbox Onelle sekä PlayStation 4:lle.

Pelit: 
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Alustat: 
PS4
Xbox One
PC / Windows
Studiot: 
Vicarious Visions
Julkaisijat: 
Activision
Lähde: 
Twitter/TonyHawkTheGame

