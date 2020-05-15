Way past the days of bombin' MCs' – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 -ääniraitaluettelo julkistettiin

Syyskuussa ilmestyvän Tony Hawk's Pro Skater -klassikkopelien remasteroinnin soittolista on julkistettu.
Activision ja Vicarious Visions paljastivat Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 -paketin virallisen ääniraitaluettelon. Sountrack koostuu seuraavista kahdeksastatoista kappaleesta:
- “Police Truck” by the Dead Kennedys
- “Superman” by Goldfinger
- “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” by Primus
- “New Girl” by The Suicide Machines
- “Here and Now” by The Ernies
- “Euro-Barge” by The Vandals
- “Blood Brothers” by Papa Roah
- “Guerrilla Radio” by Rage Against the Machine
- “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” by Naughty by Nature
- “You” by Bad Religion
- “When Worlds Collide” by Powerman 5000
- “No Cigar” by Millencolin
- “Cyclone” by Dub Pistols
- “May 16” by Lagwagon
- “Subculture – Dieslboy + Kaos VIP” by Styles of Beyond and Dieselboy + Kaos
- “Heavy Metal Winner” by Consumed
- “Evil Eye” by Fu Manchu
- “Five Lessons Learned” by Swingin’ Utters
Koko soundtrack on kuunneltavissa Spotifyssa.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 julkaistaan 4. syyskuuta PC:lle (Epic Store), Xbox Onelle sekä PlayStation 4:lle.