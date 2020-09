Xbox muistuttaa tuovansa Series X:n kauppoihin marraskuussa

Xbox Series X launches this November as the most powerful but also the most compatible console.

🎮 4 generations of Xbox games

⚡ Experience improvements on most back compat games

👍 HDR supported

🎓 Smart Delivery: Buy your games once

👁️ Up to 2x frame rates pic.twitter.com/OPSafhOFsi

— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 5, 2020