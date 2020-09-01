Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online -tapahtuman pelit ja aikataulut selvillä

Square Enix on julkistanut pelivalikoimansa ja suoratoistoaikataulunsa Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online -tapahtumalle.
Tokyo Game Show on järjestetty vuosittain vuodesta 1996 asti. Tämän syksyn tapahtuma on kokonaan virtuaalinen vallitsevan koronapandemiatilanteen vuoksi.
Mukana ohjelmassa ovat Babylon's Fall, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Square Enix Music sekä paljon muuta. Tapahtumaa voi seurata Square Enixin kanavilla: YouTube, Niconico ja Twitch.
TGS 2020 järjestetään 24. – 27. Syyskuuta.
Esiteltävät pelit:
- Babylon’s Fall (PS4, PC)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend (Switch)
- Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project (Arcade, iOS, Android)
- Dragon Quest Monsters 2: Iru and Luca’s Marvelous Mysterious Key (iOS, Android)
- Dragon Quest Rivals Ace (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- Dragon Quest Tact (iOS, Android)
- Dragon Quest Walk (iOS, Android)
- Final Fantasy XIV (PS4, PC, Mac)
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC)
- Final Fantasy Trading Card Game
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Manga UP! -manga-sovellus
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Romancing SaGa Re: Universe (iOS, Android)
- Square Enix Music -suoratoistopalvelu
- Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android)
- War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)