Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online -tapahtuman pelit ja aikataulut selvillä

Lähettänyt Ti 01.09.2020 - 10:06 käyttäjä Tarja Porkka-Kontturi

Square Enix on julkistanut pelivalikoimansa ja suoratoistoaikataulunsa Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online -tapahtumalle.

Tokyo Game Show on järjestetty vuosittain vuodesta 1996 asti. Tämän syksyn tapahtuma on kokonaan virtuaalinen vallitsevan koronapandemiatilanteen vuoksi.

Mukana ohjelmassa ovat Babylon's Fall, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Square Enix Music sekä paljon muuta. Tapahtumaa voi seurata Square Enixin kanavilla: YouTube, Niconico ja Twitch.

TGS 2020 järjestetään 24. – 27. Syyskuuta.

Esiteltävät pelit:

  • Babylon’s Fall (PS4, PC)
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend (Switch)
  • Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS)
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project (Arcade, iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Quest Monsters 2: Iru and Luca’s Marvelous Mysterious Key (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Quest Rivals Ace (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Quest Tact (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Quest Walk (iOS, Android)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (PS4, PC, Mac)
  • Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC)
  • Final Fantasy Trading Card Game
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Manga UP! -manga-sovellus
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Romancing SaGa Re: Universe (iOS, Android)
  • Square Enix Music -suoratoistopalvelu
  • Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android)
  • War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)

Lähde: 
Square Enix

