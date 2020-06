Alf on pelitapahtuman tekninen kirjeenvaihtaja – kissat piiloon ja kuulolle

Monday, we're happy to welcome ALF as our special tech correspondent for #SummerGameFest. Tune in live at 11 am ET / 8 am PT at https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk to see his first segment as part of the Developer Showcase. pic.twitter.com/5v0ENDhpw1

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 19, 2020