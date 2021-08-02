Amazonin The Lord of the Rings -sarja päivättiin reilun vuoden päähän – ensimmänen kuva julki

Amazon Studios on paljastanut The Lord of the Rings -sarjan ensimmäisen jakson julkaisuajankohdaksi syyskuun 2. päivän, joskin vasta vuonna 2022.
Amazonin oma jättituotanto The Lord of the Rings perustuu luonnollisesti J.R.R. Tolkienin klassisiin tarinoihin, jotka sijoittuvat aikajanalla tuhansia vuosia ennen ehkäpä aavistuksen paremmin tunnettuja The Hobbitia ja The Lord of the Rings -trilogiaa. Ensimmäinen kausi kattaa näillä näkymin kahdeksan jaksoa, mutta eiköhän lisääkin ole luvassa. Tarkempia yksityiskohtia voi haeskella IMDB-sivustolta, täältä.
Alla vielä Amazon Studiosin virallinen tarinakuvaus sarjan tiimoilta:
This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.