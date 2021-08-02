Amazonin The Lord of the Rings -sarja päivättiin reilun vuoden päähän – ensimmänen kuva julki

Amazon Studios on paljastanut The Lord of the Rings -sarjan ensimmäisen jakson julkaisuajankohdaksi syyskuun 2. päivän, joskin vasta vuonna 2022.

Amazonin oma jättituotanto The Lord of the Rings perustuu luonnollisesti J.R.R. Tolkienin klassisiin tarinoihin, jotka sijoittuvat aikajanalla tuhansia vuosia ennen ehkäpä aavistuksen paremmin tunnettuja The Hobbitia ja The Lord of the Rings -trilogiaa. Ensimmäinen kausi kattaa näillä näkymin kahdeksan jaksoa, mutta eiköhän lisääkin ole luvassa. Tarkempia yksityiskohtia voi haeskella IMDB-sivustolta, täältä.

Alla vielä Amazon Studiosin virallinen tarinakuvaus sarjan tiimoilta: