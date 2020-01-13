Jokeri nappasi peräti 11 Oscar-ehdokkuutta – himoitut pystit jaetaan helmikuussa

Tämän vuoden Oscar-pysteistä mittelevät elokuvat on paljastettu.
Ehdokaslistan kärjessä komeilee Todd Phillipsin Joker, peräti 11 ehdokkuudellaan. Yhden kategorian päässä mittelevätThe Irishman, 1917 sekä Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Korealaissensaatio Parasite onnistui myös mainiosti neljällä ehdokkuudellaan. Parhaan elokuvan pystistä kisailevat edellä mainittujen ohella Le Mans 66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women sekä Marriage Story. Lisäksi noteeraamisen arvoista on ehdottomasti Scarlett Johanssonin kaksi ehdokkuuta, sekä pää- että sivuosasta.
Oscar-gaala pidetään sunnuntaina, helmikuun 9. päivä.
Best Picture
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Directing
- The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
- Joker (Todd Phillips)
- 1917 (Sam Mendes)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renee Zellwegger (Judy)
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Score
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated Short Film
- Dcera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Live Action Short Film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbours’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Sound Editing
- Ford vs Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford vs Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
- Life
- Overtakes Me
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
- I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough)
- Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
- Stand Up (Harriet)
Production Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite