Konamin tavaramerkkihakemus saattaa vihjata uuteen Castlevania-peliin

Konami Digital Entertainment filed a trademark for "Project Zircon" on March 7 in Japan.

The only connection between "Konami" and "zircon" I was able to find is that zircon appears as a jewel (the least valuable) in the Castlevania series.https://t.co/3DPHFySPP5 pic.twitter.com/TWPXyOQo5v

