Phil Spencer julistaa: "Xboxeja on myyty julkaisussa enemmän kuin koskaan"

The previous largest launch for the Xbox brand was the Xbox One which sold over 1 million units in 24 hours across 13 launch markets.

We can infer Series X|S is over 1m from this. Although not too surprising given it launched in 37 markets.

Hopefully Microsoft shares hard data https://t.co/tWxxxkZNEH

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 12, 2020