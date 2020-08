Remedyn perustajajäsen Sami Vanhatalo on kuollut

RIP Sami Vanhatalo. Sami was one of the co-founders of @RemedyGames - He worked with us on Death Rally, Max Payne 1 and 2. He also continued with Remedy and worked on Alan Wake.

Sami is shown here second from right accepting an award with the rest of Remedy at E3 2001. pic.twitter.com/dnch6UgDre

