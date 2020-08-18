Suomen pelialan parhaimmisto palkittiin The Finnish Game Awards -gaalassa

Lähettänyt Ti 18.08.2020 - 20:53 käyttäjä Tarja Porkka-Kontturi

Suomen parhaat pelit tekijöineen palkittiin The Finnish Game Awards 2020 -gaalassa.

Vuoden kotimaisen pelin tittelin ansaitsi Remedyn Control. Vuoden 2019 kotimaiseksi yritystulokkaaksi valittiin Resistance Games.

Kaikki voittajat löydät lihavoituna alla olevista kategorioista.

VUODEN 2019 HYÖTYPELI:

  • Pikku Kakkosen Sovellustiimi / Pikku Kakkosen Eskari
  • Valo Motion / Super Stomp 2-player setup for ValoJump
  • Department of Physics and Astronomy (University of Turku) & MiTale / QWiz

VUODEN 2019 LUOVA SAAVUTUS:

VUODEN 2019 TIETOKONE- JA KONSOLIPELI:

  • 10tons / Undead Horde
  • Ubisoft RedLynx / Trials Rising
  • Hempuli / Baba Is You
  • Remedy Entertainment / Control
  • Frozenbyte / Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

VUODEN 2019 MOBIILIPELI:

  • Kopla Games / Nonstop Knight 2
  • CornFox & Brothers Games / Oceanhorn 2
  • Rovio Entertainment / Angry Birds Dream blast
  • Rival Games, FoxNext Games, D3, Go! / Alien: Blackout
  • Frogmind / Rumble Stars

PÄÄPALKINTO: VUODEN 2019 KOTIMAINEN PELI:

  • Hempuli / Baba Is You
  • Remedy Entertainment / Control
  • CornFox & Brothers Games / Oceanhorn 2
  • Frozenbyte / Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • Ubisoft RedLynx / Trials Rising

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Lähde: 
YouTube

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Pelaamisen keskipiste

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus