Suomen pelialan parhaimmisto palkittiin The Finnish Game Awards -gaalassa

Suomen parhaat pelit tekijöineen palkittiin The Finnish Game Awards 2020 -gaalassa.
Vuoden kotimaisen pelin tittelin ansaitsi Remedyn Control. Vuoden 2019 kotimaiseksi yritystulokkaaksi valittiin Resistance Games.
Kaikki voittajat löydät lihavoituna alla olevista kategorioista.
VUODEN 2019 HYÖTYPELI:
- Pikku Kakkosen Sovellustiimi / Pikku Kakkosen Eskari
- Valo Motion / Super Stomp 2-player setup for ValoJump
- Department of Physics and Astronomy (University of Turku) & MiTale / QWiz
VUODEN 2019 LUOVA SAAVUTUS:
- Remedy Entertainment / Control
- Frozenbyte / Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Hempuli / Baba Is You
VUODEN 2019 TIETOKONE- JA KONSOLIPELI:
- 10tons / Undead Horde
- Ubisoft RedLynx / Trials Rising
- Hempuli / Baba Is You
- Remedy Entertainment / Control
- Frozenbyte / Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
VUODEN 2019 MOBIILIPELI:
- Kopla Games / Nonstop Knight 2
- CornFox & Brothers Games / Oceanhorn 2
- Rovio Entertainment / Angry Birds Dream blast
- Rival Games, FoxNext Games, D3, Go! / Alien: Blackout
- Frogmind / Rumble Stars
PÄÄPALKINTO: VUODEN 2019 KOTIMAINEN PELI:
- Hempuli / Baba Is You
- Remedy Entertainment / Control
- CornFox & Brothers Games / Oceanhorn 2
- Frozenbyte / Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Ubisoft RedLynx / Trials Rising