See the full potential of Bossa Labs Creation Mode! 🤯

A super-powerful toolkit that allows you to make your own levels & experiences in #SurgeonSimulator2!

🏗️ Build a surgery, bowling alley, or... dance mat?

Pre-order now to play beta from 7th August:https://t.co/7mqwkHG02P pic.twitter.com/OfJ4gIncen

— Surgeon Simulator 2 (@surgeonsim) July 16, 2020