Kiinan presidentin pilkkaamisesta syytetty kohukauhupeli Devotion on taas saatavilla

Hello, Red Candle e-shop is now online. https://t.co/smmZxHj7zQ#返校Detention, #還願Devotion and our future projects will all be on e-shop in DRM-free format.

We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games. pic.twitter.com/1SxzBZSiyW

— redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) March 15, 2021