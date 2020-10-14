Lokakuun loppupuoliskon Xbox Game Pass -lisäykset selvillä

Lähettänyt Ke 14.10.2020 - 09:07 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Microsoft on paljastanut lokakuun jälkimmäiselle puoliskolle ajoittuvat Game Pass -lisäykset.

Nimikkeitä saapuu tuttuun tyyliin niin Xbox Onelle kuin Windowsillekin, minkä lisäksi Cloud Gaming tuo yhden uuden pelin myös Android-käyttäjien ulottuville. Ehkäpä nimekkäimpänä lisäyksenä mainittakoon vuoden 2005 strategiaklassikkoa päivittävä Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. Kaikki lisättävät ja poistuvat nimikkeet on lueteltu alustoineen uutisen lopussa.

Lisätietoja Xbox Game Pass -lisäyksistä voi lueskella Xbox Wire -uutissivustolta, täältä.

Lisäykset:

15. lokakuuta:

  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)
  • Heave Ho (PC)
  • Katana Zero (Android, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Xbox One, PC)
  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse (PC)

21. lokakuuta:

  • ScourgeBringer (Xbox One)

22. lokakuuta:

  • Cricket 19 (Xbox One)
  • Supraland (Xbox One)

Poistuvat:

15. lokakuuta:

  • Felix the Reaper (Xbox One, PC)
  • Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox One, PC)
  • Minit (Xbox One, PC)
  • Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)
  • State of Mind (PC)

30. lokakuuta:

  • After Party (Xbox One)
  • LEGO Star Wars III (Xbox One)
  • Rise & Shine (Xbox One)
  • Tacoma (Xbox One, PC)
  • The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Xbox One, PC)
  • The Red Strings Club (PC)

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Pelit: 
Age of Empires III
Heave Ho
Katana Zero
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
ScourgeBringer
Cricket 19
Supraland
Alustat: 
Xbox One
PC / Windows
Android
Lähde: 
Xbox Wire

Tähän liittyvää

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Pelaamisen keskipiste

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus