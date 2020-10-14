Lokakuun loppupuoliskon Xbox Game Pass -lisäykset selvillä

Microsoft on paljastanut lokakuun jälkimmäiselle puoliskolle ajoittuvat Game Pass -lisäykset.
Nimikkeitä saapuu tuttuun tyyliin niin Xbox Onelle kuin Windowsillekin, minkä lisäksi Cloud Gaming tuo yhden uuden pelin myös Android-käyttäjien ulottuville. Ehkäpä nimekkäimpänä lisäyksenä mainittakoon vuoden 2005 strategiaklassikkoa päivittävä Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. Kaikki lisättävät ja poistuvat nimikkeet on lueteltu alustoineen uutisen lopussa.
Lisätietoja Xbox Game Pass -lisäyksistä voi lueskella Xbox Wire -uutissivustolta, täältä.
Lisäykset:
15. lokakuuta:
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Heave Ho (PC)
- Katana Zero (Android, Xbox One, PC)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Xbox One, PC)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse (PC)
21. lokakuuta:
- ScourgeBringer (Xbox One)
22. lokakuuta:
- Cricket 19 (Xbox One)
- Supraland (Xbox One)
Poistuvat:
15. lokakuuta:
- Felix the Reaper (Xbox One, PC)
- Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox One, PC)
- Minit (Xbox One, PC)
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)
- State of Mind (PC)
30. lokakuuta:
- After Party (Xbox One)
- LEGO Star Wars III (Xbox One)
- Rise & Shine (Xbox One)
- Tacoma (Xbox One, PC)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Xbox One, PC)
- The Red Strings Club (PC)