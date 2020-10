Spider-Man: Miles Morales ei sisällä PS5:llä lainkaan lataustaukoja – uutta pelikuvaa tarjolla

Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Game Informer Impressions

-PS5 Performance Mode: Dynamic 4K/60FPS

-PS5 Fidelity Mode: 4K/30FPS, ray-tracing+other improved visuals

-No load screens, even when fast traveling

-Very impressed with ray-tracing

Much more inside: https://t.co/5dfDOD0fDB pic.twitter.com/xdrY6TfPgx

— Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) October 13, 2020