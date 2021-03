Raren Dinosaur Planet -prototyyppi päätyi viime kuussa nettiin – Digital Foundryn läpileikkaus paljastaa, miltä N64-versio olisi voinut näyttää

Today we have released Dinosaur Planet by Rare for Nintendo 64. The development was halted and moved to the GameCube, where it was then released as Star Fox Adventures. Enjoy! (More info in this thread).

Link to the dump:https://t.co/gQGGcU4vJK pic.twitter.com/Orub7RU3fa

— Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) February 20, 2021