Remedy vahvistaa: Control 2 on genreltään toimintaroolipeli

News from our Capital Markets day:

🔦 Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8M units

🔻 Control Ultimate Edition will release on Mac February 12th, 2025

💥 Control 2 will be an action RPG

🎁 Control will receive a free update in early 2025, unlocking some previously released content

— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 19, 2024