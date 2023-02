Säveltäjä-muusikko Mick Gordon lahjoittaa Atomic Heart -pelistä saamansa palkkion Ukrainan kriisiavun hyväksi

My musical contribution to #AtomicHeart will also support a greater cause. I've donated my fee to @RedCrossAU’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

If you're able to, please consider donating.

Together we can make a difference. #SupportUkraine pic.twitter.com/ADVZiWafw8

— Mick Gordon (@Mick_Gordon) February 14, 2023