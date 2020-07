Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice päivittyy lokakuussa – uusi verkko-ominaisuus ja pomotaisteluihin rush mode

A free update is scheduled for "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" that adds a few new features. Whether you're familiar with Sekiro or have yet to play it, we hope this update brings some small joy. Please check the link for details. Thank you for your support. https://t.co/QDqfXZrVKe pic.twitter.com/YdU8QaPZ3J

— FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) July 29, 2020