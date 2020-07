Game Pass on Microsoftille tuottoisa palvelu tälläkin hetkellä – tarkoituksena haalia elinikäistä Xbox-fanikuntaa

Today @andrearene and @BlondeNerd spoke to @Xbox's @aarongreenberg about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate profitability, "You can either say, how do we get as much profit out of each customer, or do you pivot that...how do we add as much value to our fans?" (see full interview tomorrow!) pic.twitter.com/QUl5yNamhq

— What's Good Games (@WhatsGood_Games) July 23, 2020