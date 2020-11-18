Tämän vuoden The Game Awards -ehdokkaat julkistettiin – The Last of Us Part II sekä Hades saivat eniten ehdokkuuksia

Geoff Keighleyn isännöimän The Game Awards -gaalan kategoriat ja ehdokkaat ovat julkistettu.
Yhteensä kolmessakymmenessä eri kategoriassa palkitaan edellisvuoden aikana ilmestyneiden nimikkeiden paras anti. Juhlassa ei unohdeta myöskään e-urheilussa parhaiten ansioituneita pelaajia ja joukkueita.
Alta voitte katsastaa kaikki peliaiheiset kategoriat ja niiden ehdokkaat. Gaalan voittajat päätetään yleisöäänten sekä tuomariston antamien äänten perusteella. Omia suosikkeja pääsee tästä linkistä äänestämään (klik).
Vuoden peli
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo
- Doom Eternal - id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch
- Hades - Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part 2 - Naughty Dog
Paras ohjaus
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Paras tarina
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Paras visuaalinen ilme
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Paras musiikki
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Paras äänisuunnittelu
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Paras näyttelijäsuoritus
- Ashley Johnson - Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji - Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham - Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm - Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Paras peli, joka käsittelee tärkeitä teemoja (Games for Impact)
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through Darkest of Times
Paras jatkuva peli
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Paras indiejulkaisu
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Paras ensijulkaisu
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Paras mobiilipeli
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Paras yhteisöllinen peli
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Paras VR/AR julkaisu
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Parhain saavutus esteettömyyden saralla
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Paras toimintapeli
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Paras toimintaseikkailu
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Paras roolipeli
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Paras kaksintaistelupeli
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Parasta koko perheelle
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Paras simulaatio- tai strategiapeli
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Paras urheilupeli
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Paras moninpeli
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Paras sisällöntuottaja
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Paras e-urheilija
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
Paras e-urheiluvalmentaja
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier
Paras e-urheilutapahtuma
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Paras e-urheilupeli
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Paras e-urheilujuontaja
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden
Paras e-urheilujoukkue
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
Varsinainen lähetys gaalasta tapahtuu 10. joulukuuta noin puoli kahdelta yöllä Suomen aikaa. Linkkejä eri katselupaikkoihin löytyy täältä.