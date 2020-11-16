Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince laajentuu satumaisella Melody of Mystery -lisätarinalla

Lähettänyt Ma 16.11.2020 - 17:38 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Trine 4: The Nightmare Princen tarinapuoli laajentuu Melody of Mystery -lisäosalla.

Kuusiosainen tarinakokonaisuus Melody of Mystery heittää Amadeuksen, Pontiuksen ja Zoyan uusien puzzle-henkisten haasteiden äärelle. Satumaista meininkiä piristetään entisestään uusilla kyvyillä ja pelimekaanisilla elementeillä. Trailerin ja juonikuvauksen voi katsastaa uutisen lopusta.

Trine 4: Melody of Mystery nähdään PC:llä marraskuussa. Lisätarina nähdään PlayStation 4:llä, Xbox Onella sekä Switchillä keväällä 2021.

"In Trine 4: Melody of Mystery, there's trouble brewing at the Astral Academy once again. All the students are cursed, trapped in an enchanted sleep and unable to wake up. With a mysterious spirit on the loose, it's best to call the Heroes of Trine to see what they can do to bring back Cornelius and his fellow students from their enticing dreamlands. In Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince our heroes Zoya the thief, Pontius the knight, and Amadeus the wizard reunited for their most incredible adventure yet as they set out to locate Prince Selius. Trine 4: Melody of Mystery is a 6-level story campaign that continues the travels of the three heroes."

Pelit: 
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
Alustat: 
PC / Windows
Nintendo Switch
PS4
Xbox One
Studiot: 
Frozenbyte
Julkaisijat: 
Modus Games
Lähde: 
Gematsu

