Tulevasta Zelda-seikkailusta saadaan vihdoin pelikuvaa – katso lähetys täältä

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 28/03 at 16:00 CEST on our YouTube channel.

► https://t.co/W1Rpyb9LQ2 pic.twitter.com/g1Yo95lhgv

— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 27, 2023