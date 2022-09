Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection saapuu PC:lle noin kuukauden päästä, mikäli uusia tietoja on uskominen

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on PC on Oct 19th according to EGS. Preorders on EGS will get a Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane https://t.co/O1JRMM1MhE

The game is slated for Steam as well pic.twitter.com/1IVwTa1Yyo

— Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2022