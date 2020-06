Unfortunate Spacemen ruokkii vainoharhoja nyt ilmaiseksi

Wanna go to space?

OF COURSE YOU DO!

Unfortunate Spacemen has reached v1.0 and is now 100% FREE TO PLAY.

Watch the launch trailer: https://t.co/7HgCq1dgVQ

Play for free: https://t.co/vSfeqTI6ca

The Universe doesn't care about your feelings... but The Company™ ...does ^__^ pic.twitter.com/AbDGokoK1b

