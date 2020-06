Hakkerit toivat KKK-jäseniä Red Dead Onlineen – Rockstar esti rasistisen häiriköinnin

I wouldn't normally share this, but we're seeing more & more posts about it on reddit & Discord

Will @RockstarGames ever do anything about modders abusing the "Rockstar Message" text in Red Dead Online & spawning klan npcs?

Give us crew/friend only sessions. Stop enabling this pic.twitter.com/WXsRihsrqV

— Red Dead Online Community (@RedDeadRDC) June 13, 2020