Vuoden 2023 Oscar-ehdokkaat paljastettiin – Everything Everywhere All at Once voi viedä pystin kotiin 11 eri kategoriassa

Vuoden 2023 Oscar-ehdokkaat on paljastettu.
Ehdokkuuksien määrässä joukkoa johtaa Everything Everywhere All at Once, joka voi viedä pystin kotiin peräti 11 eri kategoriasta. Perässä seurasivat yhdeksällä ehdokkuudella The Banshees of Inisherin sekä All Quiet on the Western Front.
Ne "tärkeimmät" kategoriat on lueteltu uutisen lopussa, tarkempia tietoja voi kaivella Oscareiden kotisivuilta, täältä.
Jimmy Kimmelin juontama Oscar-gaala pidetään sunnuntaina, maaliskuun 12. päivä.
Paras elokuva:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Naissivuosa:
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miessivuosa:
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miespääosa:
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Naispääosa:
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ohjaaja:
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Scheinert ja Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness