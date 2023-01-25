Vuoden 2023 Oscar-ehdokkaat paljastettiin – Everything Everywhere All at Once voi viedä pystin kotiin 11 eri kategoriassa

Vuoden 2023 Oscar-ehdokkaat on paljastettu.

Ehdokkuuksien määrässä joukkoa johtaa Everything Everywhere All at Once, joka voi viedä pystin kotiin peräti 11 eri kategoriasta. Perässä seurasivat yhdeksällä ehdokkuudella The Banshees of Inisherin sekä All Quiet on the Western Front.

Ne "tärkeimmät" kategoriat on lueteltu uutisen lopussa, tarkempia tietoja voi kaivella Oscareiden kotisivuilta, täältä.

Jimmy Kimmelin juontama Oscar-gaala pidetään sunnuntaina, maaliskuun 12. päivä.

Paras elokuva:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Naissivuosa:

Angela Bassett , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau , The Whale

, The Whale Kerry Condon , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis , Everything Everywhere All at Once

, Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miessivuosa:

Brendan Gleeson , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry , Causeway

, Causeway Judd Hirsch , The Fabelmans

, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miespääosa:

Austin Butler , Elvis

, Elvis Colin Farrell , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser , The Whale

, The Whale Paul Mescal , Aftersun

, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living

Naispääosa:

Cate Blanchett , Tár

, Tár Ana de Armas , Blonde

, Blonde Andrea Riseborough , To Leslie

, To Leslie Michelle Williams , The Fabelmans

, The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ohjaaja: