Amazonin Fallout-sarjan kuvaukset täydessä vauhdissa – otoksia kovia kokeneelta Red Rocket -huoltoasemalta julki

I thought for sure the “rocket” might be up today but sadly not. So fun seeing it come alive. Building the set “Red Rocket” for the upcoming Fallout,a post-apocalyptic tv series developed for Amazon.@VisitNyack @BethesdaStudios @GameSpot @eurogamer @Fallout @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/4Wi1ZPFjy8

— J Carson (@jcarson_nyack) January 24, 2023