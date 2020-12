Bloodbornen ja Demon’s Souls Remaken tuottaja jättää Sonyn

[Notice]

I will be leaving SIE WWS JAPAN Studio at the end of Dec. To all the users who have supported JAPAN Studio so far,thank you so much! I will continue to take on the challenge of creating new game IPs in my new company, and I ask for your continued support. #JAPANStudio

— 鳥山晃之 (Teruyuki Toriyama) | SIE JAPAN Studio (@TORIYAMA_SIE) December 24, 2020