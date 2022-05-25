Days of Play -alennuskampanja romahdutti pelien ja varusteiden hintoja PS Storessa

Lähettänyt Ke 25.05.2022 - 16:45 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

PlayStation Storessa on käynnistynyt tänään Days of Play -nimeä totteleva alennuskampanja.

Tarjolla on valtava määrä nimikkeitä PlayStation 4:lle sekä PlayStation 5:lle. PlayStation Blog -sivustolla mainitaan erikseen ainakin uudenkarheat LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2 Witch Queen sekä Far Cry 6 Standard Edition. Tarjolla on digitaalisten pelien lisäksi erilaisia varustuksia DualSense-ohjaimista Gear-kaupan tuotteisiin. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.

Uutisen lopussa lisäksi vielä muutamia tärppejä varsin mittavan kampanjan sisällöstä.

Days of Play -kampanja jatkuu kesäkuun 8. päivään saakka.

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Among Us
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • BABYLON’S FALL
  • Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield V
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
  • Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
  • Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
  • Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
  • CarX Drift Racing Online
  • Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
  • ELEX 2
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
  • Gang Beasts
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Green Hell
  • GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
  • Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
  • Hell Let Loose
  • HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
  • HITMAN 3 – Trilogy
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
  • Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
  • Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Trilogy
  • Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
  • MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4
  • MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • NBA 2K22
  • Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
  • NHL 22
  • Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
  • Outer Wilds
  • OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
  • Overcooked! 2
  • PERSONA 5 ROYAL
  • PGA TOUR 2K21
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
  • RIDE 4
  • Rugby 22
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
  • SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
  • Sonic Colours: Ultimate
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
  • Stranded Deep
  • Subnautica
  • Subnautica PS4 & PS5
  • Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Terraria
  • TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Nioh Collection
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
  • Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
  • UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
  • UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WWE 2K22

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Alustat: 
PS5
PS4
Lähde: 
PS Blog

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Peliuutiset, peliarvostelut, pelikeskustelut – Pelaamisen keskipiste!

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus

Evästevalinnat