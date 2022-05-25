Days of Play -alennuskampanja romahdutti pelien ja varusteiden hintoja PS Storessa

PlayStation Storessa on käynnistynyt tänään Days of Play -nimeä totteleva alennuskampanja.
Tarjolla on valtava määrä nimikkeitä PlayStation 4:lle sekä PlayStation 5:lle. PlayStation Blog -sivustolla mainitaan erikseen ainakin uudenkarheat LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2 Witch Queen sekä Far Cry 6 Standard Edition. Tarjolla on digitaalisten pelien lisäksi erilaisia varustuksia DualSense-ohjaimista Gear-kaupan tuotteisiin. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.
Uutisen lopussa lisäksi vielä muutamia tärppejä varsin mittavan kampanjan sisällöstä.
Days of Play -kampanja jatkuu kesäkuun 8. päivään saakka.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- BABYLON’S FALL
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- ELEX 2
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- HITMAN 3 – Trilogy
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Outer Wilds
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2
- PERSONA 5 ROYAL
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- RIDE 4
- Rugby 22
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K22