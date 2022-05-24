Uudistunut PlayStation Plus -palvelu sai Aasian julkaisunsa – eri jäsenyystasoille tarjottava pelivalikoima selvillä

Lähettänyt Ti 24.05.2022 - 15:53 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Sonyn PlayStation Plus on julkaistu tänään Japania lukuun ottamatta muualla Aasiassa, paljastaen myös uudistuvan pelivalikoiman.

PlayStation Plus -palvelu tarjoaa jatkossa kolme eri jäsenyystasoa, jotka luonnollisesti vaihtelevat niin sisällöiltään kuin hinnoiltaankin. Eniten sisältöä on Premium-tasolla, jossa jäsenet pääsevät käsiksi nimikkeisiin kaikilta viideltä PlayStation-laitesukupolvelta. Aasian julkaisun myötä tämä pelivalikoima ja myöskin palveluun sisältyvät kokeilujaksot ovat selvinneet. Pientä vaihteluahan voi toki olla markkina-alueiden välillä, mutta uutisen loppuun upotettu lista lienee silti ainakin hyvin suuntaa antava.

PlayStation Blog -sivustolla on julkaistu lisäksi kätevä opas, jossa selvennetään niin jäsenyystasojen eroja kuin kaikkea muutakin rankalla kädellä uudistuvan palvelun ympäriltä.

PlayStation Plus -uudistus ajoittuu Suomessa kesäkuun 23. päivälle.

PS4- ja PS5-pelit Premium- ja Extra-jäsenille:

  • ABZU
  • Adr1ft
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • ALIENATION
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Ashen
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • AVICII Invector
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bee Simulator
  • Blasphemous
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Bound
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Child of Light
  • Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • Days Gone
  • Death end re;Quest2
  • DEATH STRANDING
  • DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Deliver Us the Moon
  • DEMON'S SOULS
  • Desperados III
  • Destruction Allstars
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  • Eagle Flight
  • Elex
  • Embr (PS4)
  • Entwined
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Fade to Silence
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Flatout 4: Total Insanity
  • For Honor
  • For the King
  • Foreclosed
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Gabbuchi
  • Get Even
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Ghostrunner (PS4)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5)
  • GOD OF WAR
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Greedfall
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
  • HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat
  • I am Dead
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Injustice 2
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • KNACK
  • Kona
  • Last Day of June
  • Last Stop
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Left Alive
  • Legendary Fishing
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Portal Knights
  • Prison Architect
  • Project CARS 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Relicta
  • RESOGUN
  • RETURNAL
  • RIDE 4
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SOMA
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Tactics
  • Space Junkies
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Steep
  • Steins;Gate Elite
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Terraria
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Council - The Complete Season
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
  • THE LAST GUARDIAN
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Messenger
  • The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tom Clancy's The Division
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Tour de France 2021
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Until Dawn
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Virginia
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
  • Werewolves Within
  • Windbound
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Wreckfest
  • XCOM 2
  • Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life
  • YO-KAI WATCH 4++
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • ZOMBI
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • 11-11 Memories Retold
  • 2Dark

Kokeilujaksot Premium-jäsenille:

  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • WWE 2K22
  • UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • LEGO® City Undercover
  • biomutant
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • MotoGP™22
  • The Cruel King and the Great Hero
  • ELEX 2

Classics-pelit Premium-jäsenille:

  • Ape Escape
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
  • BEYOND: Two Souls
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • BioShock Remastered
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Deadlight: Director´s Cut
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
  • Echochrome
  • God of War III Remastered
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hot Shots Golf
  • Hotline Miami
  • I.Q: Intelligent Qube
  • Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak II
  • Jak 3
  • Jak X: Combat Racing
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Mr. Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
  • Outcast - Second Contact
  • Patapon Remastered
  • PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Resident Evil
  • Syphon Filter
  • Tekken 2
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Wild Arms
  • WipEout: Omega Collection
  • Worms Armageddon
  • Worms World Party

The PlayStation Plus Collection Premium-, Extra- ja Essential-jäsenille:

  • Bloodborne
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Alustat: 
PS5
Lähde: 
PlayStation Blog
Gamespot

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Peliuutiset, peliarvostelut, pelikeskustelut – Pelaamisen keskipiste!

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus

Evästevalinnat