Uudistunut PlayStation Plus -palvelu sai Aasian julkaisunsa – eri jäsenyystasoille tarjottava pelivalikoima selvillä

Sonyn PlayStation Plus on julkaistu tänään Japania lukuun ottamatta muualla Aasiassa, paljastaen myös uudistuvan pelivalikoiman.
PlayStation Plus -palvelu tarjoaa jatkossa kolme eri jäsenyystasoa, jotka luonnollisesti vaihtelevat niin sisällöiltään kuin hinnoiltaankin. Eniten sisältöä on Premium-tasolla, jossa jäsenet pääsevät käsiksi nimikkeisiin kaikilta viideltä PlayStation-laitesukupolvelta. Aasian julkaisun myötä tämä pelivalikoima ja myöskin palveluun sisältyvät kokeilujaksot ovat selvinneet. Pientä vaihteluahan voi toki olla markkina-alueiden välillä, mutta uutisen loppuun upotettu lista lienee silti ainakin hyvin suuntaa antava.
PlayStation Blog -sivustolla on julkaistu lisäksi kätevä opas, jossa selvennetään niin jäsenyystasojen eroja kuin kaikkea muutakin rankalla kädellä uudistuvan palvelun ympäriltä.
PlayStation Plus -uudistus ajoittuu Suomessa kesäkuun 23. päivälle.
PS4- ja PS5-pelit Premium- ja Extra-jäsenille:
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Entwined
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- GOD OF WAR
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- RIDE 4
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council - The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life
- YO-KAI WATCH 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
Kokeilujaksot Premium-jäsenille:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO® City Undercover
- biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP™22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- ELEX 2
Classics-pelit Premium-jäsenille:
- Ape Escape
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Echochrome
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf
- Hotline Miami
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash!
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Wild Arms
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
The PlayStation Plus Collection Premium-, Extra- ja Essential-jäsenille:
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition