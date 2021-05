Electronic Artsin "mysteerilaatikkobisnes" tuottaa huikeita voittoja – touhu mielletään uhkapeliksi

How much does EA earn from Ultimate Team across FIFA, Madden and NFL?

EA Net Revenue from Ultimate Team:

FY 2021: $1.62bn

FY 2020: $1.49bn

FY 2019: $1.37bn

FY 2018: $1.18bn

FY 2017: $775m

FY 2016: $660m

FY 2015: $587m

The majority is from FIFA Ultimate Team ofc. pic.twitter.com/xUbNUx6R62

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 26, 2021