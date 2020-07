Ghost of Tsushima -päivitys lisää superhaasteellisen Lethal-vaikeustason

Later today, Patch 1.05 for #GhostOfTsushima will be released, adding a new Lethal difficulty level, a new option for Lower Intensity combat, and new text settings.

You can read full details here: https://t.co/TxGF6n6y43 pic.twitter.com/Z8w6C8PQNy

— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) July 27, 2020