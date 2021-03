We're excited to announce that Rogue Company is coming to @PlayStation 5 on March 30!

Launching with a 4K resolution mode running at 60 FPS utilizing improved visuals and a 4K resolution mode running at 120 FPS - next generation operations are ready for our #PS5 players. pic.twitter.com/eXvBt5p4H7

— Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) March 26, 2021