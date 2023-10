Juonivetoisista lisenssipeleistään tuttu Telltale irtisanoi joukon työntekijöitään – The Wolf Among Us 2 ei ole yhtiön mukaan vaarassa

This is a sore subject, but I feel it necessary to add to the gaming layoff news: Telltale laid most of us off early September. Status of TWAU2, I can't say (NDA).

Now, I focus on what matters to me—my own game, and the following words:

Games industry, we must UNIONIZE.

1/5

— jjonahjonahson (@jjonahjonahson) October 5, 2023