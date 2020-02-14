Kotimaiset Control ja Baba Is You niittivät menestystä DICE Awards -palkintogaalassa

DICE Awards -palkinnot ovat löytäneet omistajansa eilen pidetyn gaalan yhteydessä.
Tilanne oli jo ehdokkuuksien perusteella jännittävä suomalaisittain, olihan Remedyn Control kahminut moisia peräti kahdeksan kappaletta. Myös piskuinen Baba Is You oli kelpuutettu parhaan pelisuunnittelun ehdokkaiden joukkoon.
Parhaan pelin DICE-palkinnon nappasi todella yllättäen pienimuotoiseksi yllätyshitiksi kohonnut Untitled Goose Game, joka kahmi sen tärkeimmän voiton ohella myös parhaan indiepelin ja hahmon pystit.
Kumpainenkin suomalaisehdokas onnistui myös kahmimaan palkintoja, Controlin napatessa niitä palkintokaappiinsa peräti neljä kappaletta. Arvi Teikarin kehittämä Baba Is You taas onnistui viemään kotiin oman sarjansa pääpalkinnon.
Täydellinen voittajien lista näyttää seuraavanlaiselta (voittaja boldattu):
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Family Game of the Year
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB the Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
Portable Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Online Game of the Year
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus