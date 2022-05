"Kuvittele Stardew Valley yhdistettynä Henkien kätkemään" – Spirittea pistää pelaajat ylläpitämään omaa kylpyläänsä

☕NEW GAME ANNOUNCEMENT☕

Introducing Spirittea, a rural-life RPG coming this year!

Imagine Stardew Valley crossed with Spirited Away... an RPG where you help spirits, then invite them to soak away their worries at your bathhousehttps://t.co/oct7kXEO2J

— Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 18, 2022