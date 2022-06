Nintendo Direct Mini käynnistyy kello 16:00 – Mario + Rabbidsin julkaisupäivä taisi paljastua jo etukäteen

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way!

Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel from 2pm (UK time) on 28/06 for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.

Subscribe now and turn notifications on 🔔: https://t.co/RFBEyTQrBN pic.twitter.com/yEPXmoFuJy

— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 27, 2022