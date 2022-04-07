Remedy palaa Max Paynen pariin – uusioversiot kahdesta ensimmäisestä osasta paljastettiin

Kotimainen Remedy kertoi työstävänsä uusioversioita Max Payne- ja Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne -klassikoistaan. Rahoituksesta ja julkaisusta vastaa Rockstar Games.

Uusioversioita, jotka julkaistaan yhtenä nimikkeenä, kehitetään PlayStation 5:lle, Xbox Series S|X:lle ja PC:lle Remedyn omalla Northlight-pelimoottorilla. Rockstarin rahoittaman projektin budjetti vastaa "Remedyn tyypillistä AAA-tason tuotantoa".

Tänään julkaistu kehitystyö on vasta hyvin alussa, konseptointivaiheessa, joten julkaisuikkunasta ei ole tarkempaa tietoa.

We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.

— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 6, 2022