Remedy palaa Max Paynen pariin – uusioversiot kahdesta ensimmäisestä osasta paljastettiin

Lähettänyt To 07.04.2022 - 08:30 käyttäjä Petri Leskinen

Kotimainen Remedy kertoi työstävänsä uusioversioita Max Payne- ja Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne -klassikoistaan. Rahoituksesta ja julkaisusta vastaa Rockstar Games.

Uusioversioita, jotka julkaistaan yhtenä nimikkeenä, kehitetään PlayStation 5:lle, Xbox Series S|X:lle ja PC:lle Remedyn omalla Northlight-pelimoottorilla. Rockstarin rahoittaman projektin budjetti vastaa "Remedyn tyypillistä AAA-tason tuotantoa".

Tänään julkaistu kehitystyö on vasta hyvin alussa, konseptointivaiheessa, joten julkaisuikkunasta ei ole tarkempaa tietoa.

