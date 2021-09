#SolCresta is coming on December 9th, 2021!

Get ready for docking, splitting, and shooting action, and check out this footage of the Dramatic DLC (price TBD), with story by creative director Hideki Kamiya!

*Footage is of in-progress development. pic.twitter.com/WRDGXdu1Ug

