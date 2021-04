Street Fighter -veteraani Yoshinori Ono jättää Capcomin

Dear FGC, World Warriors.

On May 1st, I will be moving from Capcom to another company.

I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to.

I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past. pic.twitter.com/Hch7kkGZA0

— Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) April 27, 2021