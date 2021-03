Wandersong-luojan Chicory: A Colorful Tale ihastuttaa pian PlayStationilla ja PC:llä – indiepeli hyödyntää PS5:n erikoisominaisuuksia

🎨🖌NEWS!!🖌🎨

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is just around the corner, launching this Spring on PS4, PS5, and PC+Mac!!

Wield the magic brush and restore color to the world!

Follow @chicory for more, and check out the new trailer down below 👇👇 https://t.co/m2Kw6Ayad7

— Finji (@FinjiCo) March 17, 2021