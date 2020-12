Apex Legends jakaa ilmaisen asekoristeen Medal of Honor: Above and Beyondin julkaisun kunniaksi

In celebration of the launch of @medalofhonor: Above and Beyond, we’re releasing the Manon weapon charm, inspired by Manon Batiste. To claim the charm, simply log in to Apex Legends from Dec 11 – Jan 14.

Congratulations once again to the Medal of Honor team here at Respawn! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SU0Xdhpudl

— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 11, 2020