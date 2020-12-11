The Game Awards -gaalaa vietettiin viime yönä – The Last of Us Part II on vuoden peli

Tämän vuoden The Game Awards -gaalassa jaettiin taas palkintoja pelimaailman eri konkilla ja tällä kertaa suurimman voiton vei The Last of Us Part II peräti kuudella pystillä.

Alta voitte katsastaa kaikki ehdokkaat ja voittajat.

Vuoden peli

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo

Doom Eternal - id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch

Hades - Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II - Naughty Dog (voittaja)

Paras ohjaus

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

The Last of Us Part II (voittaja)

Paras tarina

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II (voittaja)

Paras visuaalinen ilme

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima (voittaja)

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Paras musiikki

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake (voittaja)

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Paras äänisuunnittelu

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II (voittaja)

Paras näyttelijäsuoritus

Ashley Johnson - Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

- Ellie, The Last of Us Part II Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part II ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

- Abby, The Last of Us Part II ​​​​​​​ Daisuke Tsuji - Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

- Jin, Ghost of Tsushima Logan Cunningham - Hades, Hades

- Hades, Hades Nadji Jeterm - Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Paras peli, joka käsittelee tärkeitä teemoja (Games for Impact)

If Found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Through Darkest of Times

Paras jatkuva peli

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras indiejulkaisu

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Paras ensijulkaisu

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras mobiilipeli

Among Us ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Paras yhteisöllinen peli

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Paras VR/AR julkaisu

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Parhain saavutus esteettömyyden saralla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Watch Dogs Legion

Paras toimintapeli

Doom Eternal

Hades ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Paras toimintaseikkailu

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras roolipeli

Final Fantasy VII Remake ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Paras kaksintaistelupeli

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Parasta koko perheelle

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paras simulaatio- tai strategiapeli

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Paras urheilupeli

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras moninpeli

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Paras sisällöntuottaja

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras e-urheilija

Ian "Crimsix" Porter

Heo "Showmaker" Su ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Paras e-urheiluvalmentaja

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann

Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Paras e-urheilutapahtuma

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020 ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Paras e-urheilupeli

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends ​​​​​​​ (voittaja)

Valorant

Paras e-urheilujuontaja

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden

Paras e-urheilujoukkue