The Game Awards -gaalaa vietettiin viime yönä – The Last of Us Part II on vuoden peli

Lähettänyt Pe 11.12.2020 - 19:00 käyttäjä Emmi Hattunen

Tämän vuoden The Game Awards -gaalassa jaettiin taas palkintoja pelimaailman eri konkilla ja tällä kertaa suurimman voiton vei The Last of Us Part II peräti kuudella pystillä.

Alta voitte katsastaa kaikki ehdokkaat ja voittajat.

Vuoden peli

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo
  • Doom Eternal - id Software
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch
  • Hades - Supergiant Games
  • The Last of Us Part II - Naughty Dog (voittaja)

Paras ohjaus

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II (voittaja)

Paras tarina

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II (voittaja)

Paras visuaalinen ilme

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima (voittaja)
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Paras musiikki

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (voittaja)
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Paras äänisuunnittelu

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part II (voittaja)

Paras näyttelijäsuoritus

  • Ashley Johnson - Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part II ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Daisuke Tsuji - Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeterm - Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Paras peli, joka käsittelee tärkeitä teemoja (Games for Impact)

  • If Found...
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Through Darkest of Times

Paras jatkuva peli

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras indiejulkaisu

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Paras ensijulkaisu

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Acient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras mobiilipeli

  • Among Us ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Paras yhteisöllinen peli

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Valorant

Paras VR/AR julkaisu

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Parhain saavutus esteettömyyden saralla

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us Part II ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Paras toimintapeli

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Paras toimintaseikkailu

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us Part II ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras roolipeli

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Paras kaksintaistelupeli

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Parasta koko perheelle

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paras simulaatio- tai strategiapeli

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Paras urheilupeli

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras moninpeli

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Paras sisällöntuottaja

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • Timthetatman
  • Valkyrae ​​​​​​​(voittaja)

Paras e-urheilija

  • Ian "Crimsix" Porter
  • Heo "Showmaker" Su ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
  • Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Paras e-urheiluvalmentaja

  • Danny "Zonic" Sorensen ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park
  • Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
  • Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
  • Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Paras e-urheilutapahtuma

  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Paras e-urheilupeli

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • Valorant

Paras e-urheilujuontaja

  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • James "Dash" Patterson
  • Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden

Paras e-urheilujoukkue

  • Damwon Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • G2 Esports ​​​​​​​(voittaja)
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Secret

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Pelit: 
The Last of Us Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Alustat: 
PS5
PC / Windows
Nintendo Switch
PS4
Studiot: 
Naughty Dog
Square Enix
Sucker Punch
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lähde: 
Ign

Pelikeskustelu

Tähän liittyvää

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Pelaamisen keskipiste

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus