Control saa ilmaisen elokuun päivityksen – avustustila tuo helpotusta peliin

Not only does AWE launch this week on Aug 27, but we're also releasing a FREE August update. Featuring an unlockable Multi-Launch ability upgrade, additional checkpoints added to various fights, added Control Points closer to boss fights and an all-new Assist Mode! #ControlRemedy pic.twitter.com/sDNC3Y1k1u

— Control 🔦🔻 (@ControlRemedy) August 26, 2020