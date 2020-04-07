Death Stranding sai PC:n valokuvatilan esittelytrailerin

Lähettänyt Ti 07.04.2020 - 11:32 käyttäjä Tarja Porkka-Kontturi

Kojima Productionsin lupaama Death Stranding -valokuvamoodi PC:lle sai ensimmäisen virallisen trailerinsa.

Death Stranding ilmestyi PlayStation 4:lle viime vuoden lopulla, ja se julkaistaan PC:lle kesäkuun 2. päivä. Lukaise KonsoliFINin arvostelu täältä.

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Pelit: 
Death Stranding
Alustat: 
PS4
PC / Windows
Studiot: 
Kojima Productions
Julkaisijat: 
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lähde: 
Twitter/505 Games

Pelikeskustelu

Tähän liittyvää

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Pelaamisen keskipiste

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus