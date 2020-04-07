Death Stranding sai PC:n valokuvatilan esittelytrailerin

Kojima Productionsin lupaama Death Stranding -valokuvamoodi PC:lle sai ensimmäisen virallisen trailerinsa.

Death Stranding ilmestyi PlayStation 4:lle viime vuoden lopulla, ja se julkaistaan PC:lle kesäkuun 2. päivä. Lukaise KonsoliFINin arvostelu täältä.

