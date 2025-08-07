Ensimmäinen Hellraiser-peli julkistettiin asiaankuuluvan päräyttävän trailerin kera

Hellraiserin maailmaan sijoittuva Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival on kehitteillä Saber Interactiven ja Boss Team Gamesin toimesta.

Genrenä on yksinpelattava selviytymiskauhu, jossa pelaaja joutuu vastatusten itse Pinheadin kanssa. Fanien suureksi iloksi nimiroolissa kuullaan ikonisen hahmon alkuperäistä näyttelijää Doug Bradleytä, joka palaa rooliinsa melkein kahden vuosikymmenen jälkeen.

Myös sarjan alkuperäinen luoja Clive Barker vaikuttaa olevan tulevasta teoksesta innoissaan: "Working on the first true Hellraiser game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings. The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable. They've immersed themselves in the Hellraiser universe, capturing its essence - the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque - and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I'm eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the Hellraiser mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation."

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revivalin voi jo nyt laittaa toivelistalle Steamissa, PlayStation 5:llä ja Xbox Series X|S:llä.