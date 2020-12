Announcement:The Xbox One release of "Gal*Gun Returns" has been cancelled. We sincerely apologize to fans who were anticipating its release. You can find more details on the game's homepage. The Nintendo Switch and Steam versions will release as planned. #ぎゃるがん #galgun pic.twitter.com/T9xBEZzxyC

— ぎゃるがんofficial (@galgun_official) December 25, 2020